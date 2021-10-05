Hometown Hero: NCFL PhD student uses disability as inspiration to find a cure for others

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A rare neuromuscular disorder called Friedreich’s Ataxia, FA for short, is what brings Shandra Trantham to the UF genetics and genomics lab every morning, but it’s also what makes it difficult for her to get there.

“Being a PhD student is scary for anyone but it’s scarier for someone with a disability because you’re really supposed to be independent,” Trantham said.

She was diagnosed with FA at the age of 12 and is slowly losing her ability to walk, speak clearly and use hand functions with time, but she’s using her disability as inspiration. She’s making it her life mission to find a cure for TEC PR2 a similar neuromuscular disease affecting a handful of kids across the world.

“This project I fell in love with it because I understood how the patients were feeling having no treatments and I really wanted to help bring that to them because there are other people working on my disease there’s no one working on this treatment for these kids,” said Trantham.

One of the researchers working to find a cure for FA is Shandra’s professor Dr. Barry Byrne. He’s also working to make her life in the lab easier by setting up low benches for seated work, assigning a lab tech for assistance, and providing walkers. He said these are small accommodations for the value Shandra brings to the program.

“Sandra’s working against the clock as people are working against time to treat fa so in both these circumstances so the urgency that’s important to patients Shandra reminds of us of that and it motivates her in her work as well,” said Trantham.

After three years of research, Shandra is set to begin animal testing soon to try and find a treatment to work for the disease.

“We’ll get mice that actually have the tec pr2 disease and see how the treatment helps them and we’ll see how it goes forward,” Trantham said.

