A judge has approved the motion to dismiss the case against former Third District State Attorney Jeff Siegmeister

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One of the court cases against former Third District State Attorney Jeff Siegmeister has been dismissed.

In 2020, federal prosecutors moved to take away Siegmeister’s home in Suwannee County.

They claimed the $375,000 price tag had been paid for with money he obtained by fraud.

However, a judge has now approved the prosecution’s motion to dismiss the case.

Court records do not indicate if a deal has been struck.

Siegmeister, along with Dixie County attorney Michael O’Steen, is still being prosecuted for fraud.

