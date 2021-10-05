Lake City City Council votes to allow Olustee Festival

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Olustee Festival is coming back after the Lake City City Council approved the permit application by the Blue-Grey Army, Inc. to hold the festival next February.

The council approved the motion in a 3-1 vote.

Some residents objected, saying the festival celebrates a confederate victory in a war to preserve slavery.

But organizers said the festival doesn’t celebrate the battle but instead the culture of Lake City.

Organizer Tony Buzzella from the Blue-Grey Army believes this festival is about bringing the community together.

“We’re focusing on Lake City, what’s good for our community, not celebrating there was a Civil War, but celebrating that point in time been resolved. Not that we have our differences but that we’ve come together.”

Council member Jake Hill voted in dissent.

The Olustee Festival will be held next February 18 and 19.

RELATED STORY: Columbia County Commission votes to deed Olustee Park to Lake City, a confederate monument along with it

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.