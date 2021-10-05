Advertisement

Lake City City Council votes to allow Olustee Festival

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Olustee Festival is coming back after the Lake City City Council approved the permit application by the Blue-Grey Army, Inc. to hold the festival next February.

The council approved the motion in a 3-1 vote.

Some residents objected, saying the festival celebrates a confederate victory in a war to preserve slavery.

But organizers said the festival doesn’t celebrate the battle but instead the culture of Lake City.

Organizer Tony Buzzella from the Blue-Grey Army believes this festival is about bringing the community together.

“We’re focusing on Lake City, what’s good for our community, not celebrating there was a Civil War, but celebrating that point in time been resolved. Not that we have our differences but that we’ve come together.”

Council member Jake Hill voted in dissent.

The Olustee Festival will be held next February 18 and 19.

RELATED STORY: Columbia County Commission votes to deed Olustee Park to Lake City, a confederate monument along with it

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Fallen tree blocks the street after crashing into a car.
Tree falls onto a car on Millhopper Road
New route announced for University of Florida homecoming parade
New route announced for University of Florida homecoming parade
Wife of Governor Ron DeSantis, Casey DeSantis, is shown, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Miami. (AP...
Florida first lady Casey DeSantis battling breast cancer
NCFL High school football
Poll: Vote for the high school football play of the week
42-year-old Searron Brooks Sr. died after being shot at his home.
Ocala police search for suspect in weekend homicide

Latest News

Former NCFL congresswoman Corrine Brown returns to court after previous conviction thrown out
Former NCFL congresswoman Corrine Brown returns to court after previous conviction thrown out
Gainesville travelers feel safe after CDC holiday travel guidelines release
CDC releases holiday travel guidelines as Gainesville Regional Airport sees more travelers
Cornerstone Academy given sportsmanship award
Cornerstone Academy awarded sportsmanship award from the state athletic association
Lake City growth management director resigns from his position
Lake City growth management director resigns from his position