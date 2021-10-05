Levy county ATV Park requests Board of Commissioners to offer camping

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

West Florida Off-Road Park presented three special exceptions for their business before the Board of Commissioners Tuesday.

The park asked the board to reduce the hours of EMS and the Sheriff’s office, who’ve been staying on site for the entire operation. Going forward, the park will discuss with both partners to decide what times would be best for them to be at the park.

Levy county Planning and Zoning Director Stacey Hectus explained that the special exception’s order “placed the onus on the Sheriff and the EMS so if the applicant wants to have an event, they have to contact them, and they can set their own hours up.”

The park also now has set hours of operation from 8 AM to 8 PM versus opening at 8 AM and closing at sunset, citing the wording was too vague.

Bringing camping to the park was something the commission was cautious about, as they tabled the motion until the park could answer some concerns from residents close to the property.

Chairman of the commission John Meeks says “there were some concerns from the citizens about generator noise and things of that nature. So the board may be looking more for a combination of primitive camping or self-contained camping as well as providing some electricity so people don’t have to run their generators and create all the noise, pollution that sometimes comes with a camping operation.

West Florida Off-Road Park will meet with commissioners again at their next meeting with a renewed proposal and a timeline for when they will have their property fenced.

