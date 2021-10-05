Advertisement

The Levy County Commission meets to discuss updates to the George T. Lewis Airport

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 7:06 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Levy County Commission will meet to consider awarding a contract to reconfigure the Cedar Key Airport.

The meeting will begin at 9 a.m.

The updates to the George T. Lewis Airport would be to the landing strip.

It is considered the shortest paved runway in Florida, and this can be seen as dangerous.

Commissioners will vote to approve or decline the updated proposal.

Public comment will be taken.

