Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrest man that stole and sold multiple vehicles

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County man is behind bars after he stole multiple ATV’s and dirt-bikes.

According to sheriff’s deputies, 20-year-old Ja’mori Smith would find vehicles for sale on sites like Facebook and Craiglist.

Then, he would meet the seller and ask for a test drive and drive off in the vehicle.

Smith was identified by one of the victims in a photo line-up and was eventually arrested at his home. He was also found with up to 60 bags of cocaine. He is charged with seven counts of grand theft auto, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, and numerous other charges.

