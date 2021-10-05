Advertisement

NIH director Francis S. Collins to step down by end of year

Dr. Francis S. Collins, the director of the National Institutes of Health, says he is stepping...
Dr. Francis S. Collins, the director of the National Institutes of Health, says he is stepping down by the end of the year, having led the research center for 12 years and become a prominent source of public information during the coronavirus pandemic.(Source: CNN/POOL)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 2:45 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - The director of the National Institutes of Health, Dr. Francis S. Collins, says he is stepping down by the end of the year, having led the research center for 12 years and become a prominent source of public information during the coronavirus pandemic.

“There comes a time where an institution like NIH really benefits from new vision, new leadership,” Collins, 71, said in an interview with The Washington Post. “This was the right timing.”

A formal announcement was expected Tuesday from NIH. The Post and Politico reported Collins’ plans Monday night.

Based in Bethesda, Maryland, and a part of the Department of Health and Human Services, NIH is the nation’s medical research agency and operates more than two dozen institutes and centers. It lays claim to being the largest supporter of biomedical research in the world.

Collins was appointed director in 2009 by President Barack Obama and was asked to remain in that post by Presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden. He is the only presidentially appointed NIH director to serve under multiple administrations.

In the interview with the Post, Collins said he had decided not to stay too long into the Biden administration and was confident that the NIH’s role in developing therapeutics, tests and vaccines for the coronavirus had reached “a pretty stable place.”

Collins served as director of NIH’s National Human Genome Research Institute from 1993-2008 and led the international Human Genome Project, which in 2003 completed a finished sequence of the human DNA instruction book.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fallen tree blocks the street after crashing into a car.
Tree falls onto a car on Millhopper Road
New route announced for University of Florida homecoming parade
New route announced for University of Florida homecoming parade
Wife of Governor Ron DeSantis, Casey DeSantis, is shown, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Miami. (AP...
Florida first lady Casey DeSantis battling breast cancer
NCFL High school football
Poll: Vote for the high school football play of the week
42-year-old Searron Brooks Sr. died after being shot at his home.
Ocala police search for suspect in weekend homicide

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at...
Single winning ticket sold with Powerball jackpot near $700 million
The nation’s largest school system is one of the first in the country to require inoculations...
5% of NYC education workers stay unvaccinated despite mandate
Authorities say a nurse shot and killed a coworker at a Philadelphia hospital before fleeing...
Nursing assistant killed by coworker at Philadelphia hospital
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage