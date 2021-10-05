Advertisement

The Ocala City Council meets to discuss an event zone proposal

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala City Council meets to discuss a Downtown Ocala event zone proposal.

The meeting begins at 5 p.m.

Council members plan to discuss approval to request consideration by the Florida legislature to create the Downtown Ocala event zone.

According to the meeting agenda, the city council will then be able to allow businesses to sell alcohol for a set time at the proposed space.

