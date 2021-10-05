The Ocala City Council meets to discuss an event zone proposal

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala City Council meets to discuss a Downtown Ocala event zone proposal.

The meeting begins at 5 p.m.

Council members plan to discuss approval to request consideration by the Florida legislature to create the Downtown Ocala event zone.

According to the meeting agenda, the city council will then be able to allow businesses to sell alcohol for a set time at the proposed space.

