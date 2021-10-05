The Rock rallies past Oak Hall in five-set thriller

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Rock Lions defeated the Oak Hall Eagles in a high school volleyball five-set thriller on Monday, snapping the Eagles five-match winning streak. In doing so, the Lions rallied from down two sets to none to claim victory, 16-25, 22-25, 25-16 25-21,15-12.

The Rock improves to 7-6 on the year, while Oak Hall falls to 15-7.

The Eagles, who started the week ranked No. 9 in Class 2A according to Maxpreps, continue their season against Countryside Christian on Tuesday. The Rock will pick up its season on Thursday against Union County.

