Smart hired as Alachua deputy county manager

By Camron Lunn
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The deputy county manager position has been filed after being left open for the past 6-months.

Carl Smart, who has served as assistant city manager for five years, was confirmed by the Alachua Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday during a special meeting held by the commission.

Smart will get around a $25,000 pay raise in the new position and he will oversee departments such as Sustainability, Equity, Economic and Strategic Development but keep his hands on Animal services and Community support. He spoke about what he wants to do in his new roles.

“Working with the economic development manager and looking for opportunities to improve economic opportunities in the county for all people,” said Smart.

Other proposals including in the meeting were to make the office of Animal Services a department.

