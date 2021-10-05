State Board of Education summons Superintendent Simon as deadline to respond to lawsuit over COVID-19 protocols approaches

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Superintendent Carlee Simon has been summoned to speak by phone at a State Board of Education meeting on Thursday.

Several other superintendents from districts with mask mandates have been called on to speak as well. The Alachua County School Board has until Friday to file a response in the lawsuit over its COVID-19 protocols.

The mask mandate for Alachua County Public Schools is set to end on October 19.

