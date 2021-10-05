Advertisement

State Board of Education summons Superintendent Simon as deadline to respond to lawsuit over COVID-19 protocols approaches

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Superintendent Carlee Simon has been summoned to speak by phone at a State Board of Education meeting on Thursday.

Several other superintendents from districts with mask mandates have been called on to speak as well. The Alachua County School Board has until Friday to file a response in the lawsuit over its COVID-19 protocols.

The mask mandate for Alachua County Public Schools is set to end on October 19.

