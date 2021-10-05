Advertisement

Trial set for man accused in Matt Gaetz extortion plot

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and his wife Ginger Luckey walk through the U.S. Capitol Building in...
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and his wife Ginger Luckey walk through the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.(Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A trial has been set for the man accused of orchestrating an extortion plot linked to the federal sex investigation of U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz.

Stephen Alford, 62, pleaded not guilty Friday in federal court in Pensacola. His trial is scheduled for Dec. 6.

Authorities said Alford was part of a scheme to get $25 million from a person identified in court records as “D.G.” In exchange, Alford said he could secure a pardon from then-President Donald Trump for a family member or get the Department of Justice to drop an investigation into the family member, as well as fund the release of someone identified as “R.L.”

Matt Gaetz’s father is Don Gaetz, a former president of the Florida Senate. Others who approached Don Gaetz have said in news reports that they wanted to free Robert Levinson, a former FBI agent who disappeared in Iran more than a decade ago.

Matt Gaetz is under federal investigation over accusations that he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and paid her to travel with him, The Associated Press has reported. He has denied the allegations and previously said they were part of an extortion plot.

An attorney for Alford did not immediately return a voicemail seeking comment.

