UF researchers partner with the National Institutes of Health to study infants’ brains

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF researchers are joining others to study development in young children in an effort to determine what factors can help or harm a child’s brain.

UF, along with 25 other universities nationwide, is partnering with the National Institutes of Health to track the development of children from the womb to early childhood.

The NIH is giving UF a 5-year, $6 million grant.

The research team also plans to partner with numerous North Central Florida organizations to conduct the study.

