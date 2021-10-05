“Zumba in the Plaza”: Gainesville resident organizes free outdoor Zumba party to fundraise for children in need

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s time to pack the knapsack while busting a move.

Total Life Productions owner and organizer Romona Jackson joins TV20′s Lisa Sacaccio to tell us about “Zumba in the Plaza”: the largest outdoor Zumba party in Gainesville that seeks to help the Weekend Backpack Hunger Program—sponsored by the Catholic Charities of Gainesville—reach the goal of feeding 100 children in need.

