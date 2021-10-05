Advertisement

“Zumba in the Plaza”: Gainesville resident organizes free outdoor Zumba party to fundraise for children in need

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s time to pack the knapsack while busting a move.

Total Life Productions owner and organizer Romona Jackson joins TV20′s Lisa Sacaccio to tell us about “Zumba in the Plaza”: the largest outdoor Zumba party in Gainesville that seeks to help the Weekend Backpack Hunger Program—sponsored by the Catholic Charities of Gainesville—reach the goal of feeding 100 children in need.

