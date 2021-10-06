Advertisement

ACSO arrests two additional students connected to Eastside HS bomb threats as school is evacuated yet again

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County’s Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of two additional teenagers responsible for the recent string of bomb threats made to Eastside High School.

Sixteen-year-old Ta’Nasia Robinson and 15-year-old Demarcus Payton—both students at the school—are charged in connection with at least three bomb threats.

Per the sheriff’s office report, Robinson is charged with two counts of making a false threat, two counts of using a two-way communications device to commit a felony, and two counts of interfering with a school function. Robinson’s charges correspond to the threats received on September 28 and October 5.

Payton’s arrest is related to the threat called on October 1. He faces the same charges, except one count of each.

Meanwhile, another bomb threat forced the evacuation of Eastside High School for the second day in a row. The threat was received at 10:42 a.m.; neither of the students arrested has been connected to the threat so far.

Alachua County sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene and are sweeping the building. Students were evacuated to the football field on campus and will return to classes as soon as they are given the all-clear.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as updates become available.

RELATED STORY: Another day, another bomb threat in Alachua County: Eastside HS evacuated for the second time in three school days

