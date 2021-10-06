Advertisement

Alachua County man arrested after molesting a 12-year-old girl

Deputies arrested 74-year-old George Dougherty after they say he inappropriately touched and...
Deputies arrested 74-year-old George Dougherty after they say he inappropriately touched and made advances toward the girl who cleaned his home.(WCJB FILE)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A resident of Alachua County is accused of molesting a 12-year-old girl.

Deputies arrested 74-year-old George Dougherty after they say he inappropriately touched and made advances toward the girl who cleaned his home.

The girl quickly got away and left the house, he admitted to hugging the victim.

He’s charged with lewd and lascivious behavior, along with battery, and is being held on a $70,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

