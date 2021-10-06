Alachua County online student arrested in connection with Eastside bomb threat, making eight students arrested in connection with bomb threats in Alachua County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An eighth Alachua County Public School student now faces charges for making a false bomb threat as Sheriff’s deputies announced the arrest of 16-year-old Reginald Copeland in connection with a bomb threat against Eastside High School.

Copeland was attending e-school in Alachua County.

Copeland was escorted to a juvenile detention center by deputies.

Deputies also arrested 16-year-old Ta’nasia Robinson and 15-year-old Demarcus Payton in connection with other bomb threats made against Eastside.

This comes as four other Alachua County teens also face charges for making bomb threats to multiple schools in the area.

Deputies are now trying to piece together who made two out of the four threats to Buchholz High School.

It is unsure if the teens will receive adult charges, and deputies are still investigating every threat to see if any more arrests are to be made.

