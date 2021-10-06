Alachua County School Board allows mask opt-outs for high school students, masks still required for K-8th

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public Schools will now allow parents to opt their high school students out of mask mandates, but elementary and middle school students must still wear masks.

The board approved the change Tuesday night in a four-to-one vote with Mildred Russell in dissent, it goes into effect Oct. 19.

Because most K through 8th-grade students cannot be vaccinated they will be required to wear masks for another four weeks after the 19th.

On Thursday Superintendent Carlee Simon must explain to The State Board of Education why the district is violating state rules on mask opt-outs.

