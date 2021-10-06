Advertisement

Alachua County School Board allows mask opt-outs for high school students, masks still required for K-8th

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public Schools will now allow parents to opt their high school students out of mask mandates, but elementary and middle school students must still wear masks.

The board approved the change Tuesday night in a four-to-one vote with Mildred Russell in dissent, it goes into effect Oct. 19.

Because most K through 8th-grade students cannot be vaccinated they will be required to wear masks for another four weeks after the 19th.

RELATED STORY: Alachua County Public Schools announce new contact tracing procedures

On Thursday Superintendent Carlee Simon must explain to The State Board of Education why the district is violating state rules on mask opt-outs.

RELATED STORY: Alachua County Superintendent, Board Chair relieved by $147K federal grant, addresses new state COVID-19 protocols

The School Board has voted to allow parents to sign mask opt-out forms on behalf of their 9-12 grade students starting...

Posted by Alachua County Public Schools on Tuesday, October 5, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

New route announced for University of Florida homecoming parade
New route announced for University of Florida homecoming parade
Eastside High School evacuated after another bomb threat
Another day, another bomb threat in Alachua County: Eastside HS evacuated for the second time in three school days
Gainesville police arrests second teen in connection to consecutive GHS bomb threats
Gainesville police arrests second student connected to consecutive GHS bomb threats
Evan Bialosuknia, a transgender student, is crowned homecoming queen at a Florida high school.
School elects its first transgender homecoming queen in Florida
Siegmeister
A judge has approved the motion to dismiss the case against former Third District State Attorney Jeff Siegmeister

Latest News

Children get to know the law enforcement officers and first responders in Lake City.
Lake City Police Department connects with residents at National Night Out event
Deputies arrested 74-year-old George Dougherty after they say he inappropriately touched and...
Alachua County man arrested after molesting a 12-year-old girl
“I moved out of Gainesville because the crime is too high:” Domestic disturbance call leads to...
“I moved out of Gainesville because the crime is too high:” Domestic disturbance call leads to officer involved shooting
Smart hired as Alachua deputy county manager
Smart hired as Alachua deputy county manager