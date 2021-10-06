Birdwell Foundation hosting pizza party for veterans in Ocala

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Birdwell Foundation of Florida is supporting veterans through a pizza party in Ocala.

The pizza party will take place Wednesday, October 6 at Pie-o-Mine and Greens in Ocala from open to close.

Mention Birdwell Foundation at checkout.

The proceeds will support treatment and services for veterans, first responders and their families through the Birdwell Foundation for PTSD.

