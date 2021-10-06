FCC commissioner guest speaking at tech lunch about 5G technologies

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida’s Digital Markets Initiative and the Bob Graham Center for Public Service are hosting a lunch with Commissioner Brendan Carr of the Federal Communications Commission as a special guest.

Carr will discuss leadership in 5G technologies and what is at stake for Florida.

There will be a response panel of experts following his presentation.

The event is Wednesday, October 6 from 11:45 a.m. till 2 p.m. and free to the public.

In-person registration is closed, but you can view a livestream of the event HERE.

