FCC commissioner guest speaking at tech lunch about 5G technologies
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida’s Digital Markets Initiative and the Bob Graham Center for Public Service are hosting a lunch with Commissioner Brendan Carr of the Federal Communications Commission as a special guest.
Carr will discuss leadership in 5G technologies and what is at stake for Florida.
There will be a response panel of experts following his presentation.
The event is Wednesday, October 6 from 11:45 a.m. till 2 p.m. and free to the public.
In-person registration is closed, but you can view a livestream of the event HERE.
