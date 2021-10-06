Advertisement

FCC commissioner guest speaking at tech lunch about 5G technologies

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida’s Digital Markets Initiative and the Bob Graham Center for Public Service are hosting a lunch with Commissioner Brendan Carr of the Federal Communications Commission as a special guest.

Carr will discuss leadership in 5G technologies and what is at stake for Florida.

There will be a response panel of experts following his presentation.

The event is Wednesday, October 6 from 11:45 a.m. till 2 p.m. and free to the public.

In-person registration is closed, but you can view a livestream of the event HERE.

New route announced for University of Florida homecoming parade
Gainesville police arrests second teen in connection to consecutive GHS bomb threats
Eastside High School evacuated after another bomb threat
Evan Bialosuknia, a transgender student, is crowned homecoming queen at a Florida high school.
Siegmeister
Birdwell Foundation hosting pizza party for veterans in Ocala
Horse Capital TV highlights Paralympic equestrian athlete’s relationship with her horse
Ocala Police Department invites residents to share ‘Coffee with a Cop’
Alachua County School Board allows mask opt-outs for high school students, masks still required for K-8th