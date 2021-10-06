Gainesville businesses prepare ahead of Homecoming parade

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

While UF’s 99th annual Homecoming Parade will look a little different this year because its route is different, its path towards Main Street remains the same.

Some businesses are closing as they’ve done in the past, and some owners say this week of the year hurts their business.

Others say they prepare for this obstacle and have been doing so for many years.

Marvin Hayes, a salon owner in Gainesville, says the parade can add to the entire experience for some new clients because “it usually kind of catches them off-guard so they’re kind of like ‘Oh I get glammed up and I see something going on that’s in Gainesville so it has a double whammy and also the client has that Marvin Hayes experience.’”

The parade will start at the intersection of Museum Road and 13th Street and end at the intersection of Main Street and University.

It starts at noon.

