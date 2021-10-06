Gainesville woman facing legal battle to reclaim ‘stolen inheritance’ from deceased mother’s legal guardian

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville woman is fighting a legal battle with a woman she accuses of stealing her inheritance.

Angela Woodhull says she was supposed to get all of her mother’s money when she passed away. However, because a court appointed Rebecca Fierle to be her mother’s legal guardian, she never saw a dime.

Woodhull says Fierle deposited almost $1,000,000 into a guardianship account and consequently spent the money.

“I was doing the best I could, and I thought truth is on my side [so] I’m going to prevail,” Woodhull said, “but that’s not how this scam works, I didn’t prevail, but now we’re going back to court.”

Woodhull says Fierle was fraudulently appointed and she has spent the past four years investigating the situation.

Fierle currently faces felony charges of abusing another elderly person in Hillsborough County.

TRENDING STORY: ACSO arrests two additional teens connected to Eastside HS bomb threats as school is evacuated yet again

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.