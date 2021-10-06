Advertisement

Gainesville woman facing legal battle to reclaim ‘stolen inheritance’ from deceased mother’s legal guardian

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville woman is fighting a legal battle with a woman she accuses of stealing her inheritance.

Angela Woodhull says she was supposed to get all of her mother’s money when she passed away. However, because a court appointed Rebecca Fierle to be her mother’s legal guardian, she never saw a dime.

Woodhull says Fierle deposited almost $1,000,000 into a guardianship account and consequently spent the money.

“I was doing the best I could, and I thought truth is on my side [so] I’m going to prevail,” Woodhull said, “but that’s not how this scam works, I didn’t prevail, but now we’re going back to court.”

Woodhull says Fierle was fraudulently appointed and she has spent the past four years investigating the situation.

Fierle currently faces felony charges of abusing another elderly person in Hillsborough County.

