Gators pick up the pieces after loss to UK

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gator fans are unaccustomed to rhetoric that the season has to be salvaged in the first week of October. That is the feeling around Gainesville following Florida’s loss to Kentucky that dropped the team’s record to 1-2 in the SEC.

The Gators don’t want those emotions to infiltrate the locker room. Although division title hopes are already distant, Florida still has seven more games left, beginning with Saturday’s homecoming affair against Vanderbilt.

“It’s not the end of the world for us, we have a lot to play for,” said quarterback Emory Jones. “We can do a lot of big things still. That’s all we’re trying to do honestly, just improve from all the things that we’ve done bad.”

The Gators remain on the wrong end of big plays. In the loss to Kentucky, they allowed a 41 yard touchdown pass and a 76 yard blocked field goal return, while generating only one play of longer than 20 yards themselves.

“It’s all about toughness at this point,” said offensive lineman Stewart Reese. “We came into the season aware of the possibility of stuff like that happening. I feel like we’re prepared for it. Of course when it happens it’s kind of hard to get through it, but just tough it out.”

In order for the Gators to win the SEC East, they’ll need to win their remaining games, and also need Georgia to lose at least two conference games and for Kentucky to drop three league contests. Florida and Georgia won’t meet until Oct. 30 in Jacksonville.

