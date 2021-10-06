Advertisement

GPD arrests a man who shared child abuse material online

In late September, The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip about abusive content on a messaging app.(WCJB FILE)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A resident of Gainesville is behind bars on possession of child pornography charges.

Gainesville Police say 25-year-old Willie Simmons shared child abuse material online. In late September, The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip about abusive content on a messaging app.

Gainesville Police say they traced the account to Simmons and arrested him on Tuesday, he is being held on a $300,000 bond.

