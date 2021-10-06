GPD arrests a man who shared child abuse material online

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A resident of Gainesville is behind bars on possession of child pornography charges.

Gainesville Police say 25-year-old Willie Simmons shared child abuse material online. In late September, The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip about abusive content on a messaging app.

Gainesville Police say they traced the account to Simmons and arrested him on Tuesday, he is being held on a $300,000 bond.

