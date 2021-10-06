“I moved out of Gainesville because the crime is too high:” Domestic disturbance call leads to officer involved shooting

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A suspect was transported to the hospital after a Gainesville police officer involved shooting. Gainesville police responded to a domestic disturbance call that resulted in a chase.

Gainesville police responded to a domestic disturbance call that resulted in a chase. It led them to Cedar Grove residential area.

The suspect attempted to barricade himself into his apartment. He shot at officers and officers fired back.

“Is this crime going to be solved and taken under control?” Lynn Hinely asked.

Lynn Hinely was leaving Walmart off of Waldo Rd. when she saw multiple police cars next door.

Related story: A suspect is in the hospital after a Gainesville police officer involved shooting.

Gainesville police responded to a domestic call that resulted in a chase. It led them to Cedar Grove Apartments. The suspect attempted to barricade himself into his apartment. He shot at officers and officers fired back.

“Is this crime going to be solved and taken under control?” Lynn Hinely asked.

Lynn Hinely was leaving Walmart off of Waldo Rd. when she saw multiple police cars next door.

After learning about the shooting, she could only think of how crime needs to end, as she lived in Gainesville for 50 years before moving to Alachua to escape the violence.

“I’ve lived here my whole life and I can remember not having to lock windows or doors,” Hinely explained.

Police received the call around 5 p.m. and the area was blocked off for hours.

“The officer shot the suspect that was armed,” GPD Spokesperson Graham Glover said. “That suspect was transported to a local hospital here. He is alive...I’m sure in the days ahead we’ll be able to release some more information about what led to up to this confrontation.”

No officers were injured in the shooting.

Hinely is grateful the suspect was apprehended but with her family in mind, she hopes to see change in Gainesville.

“It’s like I moved out of Gainesville because the crime is too high,” Hinely said. “I don’t feel comfortable or safe living alone as a single female.”

The officer involved is on administrative leave and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.