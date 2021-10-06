Advertisement

Lake City Police Department connects with residents at National Night Out event

Children get to know the law enforcement officers and first responders in Lake City.
By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City Police Department is connecting with the community in a personable way with the National Night Out Event.

From police to firefighters, and even crime scene investigators, Lake City residents got to talk with their local first responders.

The chief of police said it’s important for community members to interact with law enforcement in nonstressful situations.

“This is a time where we’re not coming in to make an arrest, we’re not coming in to put out a fire, we’re coming in as friends to make that they know that they can always reach out to us for help,” said Lake City Police Chief Argatha Gilmore.

She said the goal is to foster a sense of unity within the community.

Because the event was canceled last year due to COVID-19, one organizer said it is definitely back bigger and better.

“Everybody wanted to participate in this we had a lot of participation from other agencies, even non law enforcement agencies so it was really exciting to reach out to people and them be excited about what was going on,” said Ashley Wickline, the community relations coordinator.

Gilmore said with Halloween right around the corner, they’re also using this event to promote holiday safety.

Wickline said she hopes more community members will share the positive news the police department posts on social media.

