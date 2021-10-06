Advertisement

Marion County commissioners vote to give $2 million of its American Rescue Plan funds to CF’s nursing program

By Taylor Simpson
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - On September 9, the College of Central Florida sent a letter to Marion County Commissioners requesting $2 million from the American Rescue Plan for a new building for their nursing program.

Right now the county has received $35 million of their expected $71 million of federal funds.

At the meeting, Commissioner Jeff Gold, a part-time employee at the college read a letter resigning his position at the school so he could vote on this proposal.

“I’m choosing the latter to terminate my employment from the College of Central Florida. The difficult decision for me not just economically I love teaching at the college and the mark I leave on future generations”

In the end, commissioners decided to go forward with that plan giving the college the $2 million they asked for.

Dr. James Henningsen the president of the college said there’s a real need for healthcare workers.

“Our need to expand the nursing and healthcare program right now has been at a peak level with our hospitals and other medical care providers. Having local support like this as we go up to Tallahassee soon to request state funding for the building is just really going to make a big difference.”

The building is designed to have five classrooms, three skills labs, and 22 offices.

