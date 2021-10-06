Advertisement

Ocala Mayor concerned for safety if ‘open container’ ordinance becomes official

"I think you're going to have a little bit higher number of DUIs, and I think you're going to have a higher number of traffic crashes after these events so just be fore warned,” Guinn said.(City of Ocala)
By Julia Laude
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala City Council is one step closer to establishing an ‘open container’ ordinance. 

Tuesday night, all four council members voted yes to move forward with the initiative.

Cities across the state have adopted ordinances just like this.

Leesburg city officials approved a similar ordinance, where during certain events in designated areas open containers are allowed, as well in restaurant outdoor seating sections.  

What the Ocala ordinance would do is allow businesses to sell alcohol outside of their restaurant or bar, during an approved city event.  

Before the unanimous vote, the council discussed the topic for roughly ten minutes.  

“An individual in the event zone can purchase alcohol, how much alcohol could they purchase or possibly consume?” Councilman Ire Bethea asked during the meeting.  

These types of questions city officials said, will take some time to answer.

It also had Mayor Kent Guinn questioning how safe it would be.

As part of the ordinance, each event would require a police presence.

“I think you’re going to have a little bit higher number of DUIs, and I think you’re going to have a higher number of traffic crashes after these events so just be fore warned,” Guinn said.  

The next step is to get approval from the state legislative delegation and secure a sponsor for the proposal in both the house and the senate. 

City staff said they will formerly present present the proposal to the delegation later this week.

