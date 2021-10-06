Ocala Police Department invites residents to have a ‘Coffee with a Cop’

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Police Department is inviting the community to have a ‘Coffee with a Cop’.

Residents can enjoy free coffee from Wawa and Starbucks while meeting the district captains and bureau head.

Beginning at 7 a.m., the event will be held at both first responder campuses. People are welcome to stop by anytime until 9 a.m.

The Ocala Police Department seeks to break down the barrier between police officers and residents through questions and conversation.

