Advertisement

Ocala Police Department invites residents to have a ‘Coffee with a Cop’

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Police Department is inviting the community to have a ‘Coffee with a Cop’.

Residents can enjoy free coffee from Wawa and Starbucks while meeting the district captains and bureau head.

Beginning at 7 a.m., the event will be held at both first responder campuses. People are welcome to stop by anytime until 9 a.m.

The Ocala Police Department seeks to break down the barrier between police officers and residents through questions and conversation.

TRENDING STORY: Gainesville police arrests second student connected to consecutive GHS bomb threats

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

New route announced for University of Florida homecoming parade
New route announced for University of Florida homecoming parade
Gainesville police arrests second teen in connection to consecutive GHS bomb threats
Gainesville police arrests second student connected to consecutive GHS bomb threats
Eastside High School evacuated after another bomb threat
Another day, another bomb threat in Alachua County: Eastside HS evacuated for the second time in three school days
Evan Bialosuknia, a transgender student, is crowned homecoming queen at a Florida high school.
School elects its first transgender homecoming queen in Florida
Siegmeister
A judge has approved the motion to dismiss the case against former Third District State Attorney Jeff Siegmeister

Latest News

Birdwell Foundation hosting pizza party for veterans in Ocala
Birdwell Foundation hosting pizza party for veterans in Ocala
Horse Capital TV highlights Paralympic equestrian athlete’s relationship with her horse
Horse Capital TV highlights Paralympic equestrian athlete’s relationship with her horse
Alachua County School Board allows mask opt-outs for high school students, masks still required for K-8th
Children get to know the law enforcement officers and first responders in Lake City.
Lake City Police Department connects with residents at National Night Out event