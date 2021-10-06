Advertisement

Parents of high school students in Alachua County will get the option to opt their child out of the mask mandate

By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Parents of high school students in Alachua County are getting the choice to opt their child out of the mask mandate later this month.

School board members voted on this at a meeting last night.

Health department officials gave a presentation of the latest COVID-19 data at the meeting.

The district’s superintendent said the recent decrease in cases is one of the factors that led them to this decision.

The data show that 84 students tested positive for the virus in the last two weeks. That’s a decrease, compared to the 317 positive students from the previous two weeks.

“I think they’re all hopeful that we’re heading in the right direction and would like to start to loosen our restraints on spreading the virus,” said Carlee Simon, the superintendent for Alachua County Public Schools.

Medical experts spoke at the meeting, saying the county should feel good about where cases stand right now.

One chart shows that counties with mask requirements have lower positivity rates than ones without.

Simon said increased access to vaccines also played a role in this decision.

“Because high school students have the availability of getting vaccines, they are seeing this as now we can lessen the requirements by allowing parents the opportunity to sign an exemption form,” said Simon.

One parent who attended the school board meeting said it should always be up to the parents to make health decisions for their children.

“There’s nobody saying you can’t wear a mask, anybody who wants to can wear a mask, but they’re forcing kids to wear masks,” said Cathy Benton.

She said if COVID-19 was killing children in higher numbers, she would have a different opinion.

The superintendent said this option is only available for high school students because not everyone in middle school is eligible for the vaccine yet.

This change will go into effect on October 19th.

