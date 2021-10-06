Advertisement

Santa Fe volleyball team sweeps Buchholz for second time this season

Raiders extend their win streak to eight after Tuesday’s win
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) -The Santa Fe Raiders volleyball team swept the Buchholz Bobcats for the second time this season on Tuesday (25-12, 25-14, 25-8). After collecting the win, the Raiders are on an eight-match winning streak.

Santa Fe improves to 21-3, while Buchholz falls to 3-10.

The Raiders are currently are ranked No. 1 in the Class 4A RPI rankings and are ranked No. 3 overall in the state.

Santa Fe takes on Forest for its last game of the regular season on Thursday. Buchholz continues play Wednesday against Gainesville.

