Santa Fe volleyball team sweeps Buchholz for second time this season

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) -The Santa Fe Raiders volleyball team swept the Buchholz Bobcats for the second time this season on Tuesday (25-12, 25-14, 25-8). After collecting the win, the Raiders are on an eight-match winning streak.

Santa Fe improves to 21-3, while Buchholz falls to 3-10.

The Raiders are currently are ranked No. 1 in the Class 4A RPI rankings and are ranked No. 3 overall in the state.

Santa Fe takes on Forest for its last game of the regular season on Thursday. Buchholz continues play Wednesday against Gainesville.

