Tiny Titans: Florida Museum of Natural History opens new exhibit showcasing dinosaur eggs and babies

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - More than one hundred real fossils and eggs can be found across the Florida Museum of Natural History’s new exhibit. Tiny Titans features the history of dinosaur eggs and babies.

From an 80 million-year-old fossil you can touch to a tiny dinosaur petting zoo the interactive exhibit allows guests to play while they learn. Exhibit Coordinator Julie Waters said pieces of the display are gathered from across the world.

“If you enjoy reading you can spend hours in here learning more about these dinosaurs and their babies,” said Waters. “If you like browsing it is really easy to find the highlights. If you’re more of a hands-on learner there are tons of models and touchable casts so you can get the information that way.”

The exhibit will be on display through January of next year. You can find more information on admission prices and hours HERE.

