TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Alex Barnett (P.K. Yonge)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - When it comes to football, you can call Alex Barnett Mr. Everything.

“He plays safety, he plays tight end, outside linebacker, inside linebacker, he does a little bit of everything for us.”

The P.K. Yonge senior is also the kicker and punter for the Blue Wave. But he doesn’t do it for the individual glory. For Barnett, it’s all about the team.

“Each and every practice the coaches always say it’s about family, and you hear us 7,8,9 family and I love you bro,” said Scholar Athlete Alex Barnett.” “I love being there for them. Every time I’m out there, there’s always someone there to pat me on the back if I mess up and I’m the same way for them.”

Not only is Barnett captain of the Blue Wave football team, but he’s also committed to play soccer at the University of North Florida.

Barnett commutes to Jacksonville after football practice at least twice a week to practice with his club soccer team, the Florida Elite.

“Alex is just one of those hard workers who has no desire to slow down,” said P.K. Yonge football coach Kevin Doelling. “He turns on the lights switch and it’s 100 percent, flying around going crazy with his hair on fire.”

It’s a brutally demanding schedule, but Barnett still carries a 3.8 weighted g.p.a. while taking college level courses.

“It’s a handful. Lots of nights where I feel like I don’t get enough sleep but I love being out here, so I’m gonna try to do my best to be out here.”

That’s the kind of dedication his coach admires.

“I don’t have children, but if I were to ever have children he is the perfect role model. He’s everything I’d ever want out of a child. He’s such a hard worker, he’s got a go getter attitude. He’s never afraid of the opportunity. He’s smart, he’s intelligent, he’s athletic. He just wants to take advantage of everything he’s been given.”

Barnett plans to major in Electrical Engineering at UNF.

