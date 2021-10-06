Advertisement

Wildlife Wednesday: Megalodon teeth

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida is well-known as a hotspot among shark teeth collectors.

In this week’s episode of Wildlife Wednesday, our friends at the Florida Museum show us the teeth of an extinct shark species.

LAST EPISODE: Wildlife Wednesday: Florida sharks

