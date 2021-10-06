Wildlife Wednesday: Megalodon teeth

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida is well-known as a hotspot among shark teeth collectors.

In this week’s episode of Wildlife Wednesday, our friends at the Florida Museum show us the teeth of an extinct shark species.

LAST EPISODE: Wildlife Wednesday: Florida sharks

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.