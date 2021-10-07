ACPS Superintendent Carlee Simon addresses state Board of Education in defense of district COVID policies

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - To mask or not to mask… Alachua County’s rule was again challenged by state leaders Thursday.

Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon called in to the State Board of Education meeting to defend her district’s COVID-19 policies.

The school district has already lost funding due to their COVID policies and could lose even more.

During the meeting Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran, urged the state board to take legal action against ACPS in an effort to protect the right of parents to opt their children out of mask mandates.

“At this point this district has not come forward with documentation to establish compliance with the law which requires an opt out of the district’s mask mandate at the sole discretion of the parent or legal guardian,” Corcoran said on the call.

He asked that school board members’ salaries continue to be withheld, in addition to other state funds that equal the amount of federal funding they have received.

The FDOE will withhold state funds “in an amount equal to any federal Project SAFE Grand funds, or successor grants” awarded to districts.

Which in Alachua County, could mean revoking up to 147,000 dollars.

“In our system, school district’s are required to follow the protocols set by the Department of Health,” he added.

Alachua County’s mask mandate has changed.

Parents of high school children will have the option to opt out of the mandate later this month, but this is only available for older students as the COVID vaccine is not yet approved for use in younger children.

“Our current policies are reasonable and necessary to protect the health and safety of students, which is certainly a compelling interest,” Simon said.

But it wasn’t enough. All board members voted yes on the motion to approve the findings and recommendations from Corcoran.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Dducation told TV20, they sent a letter to Corcoran taking issue with the proposal to cut more funding from Alachua County schools.

They said the action may violate federal law.

