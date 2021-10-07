Advent Health Ocala goes pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Advent Health Ocala is going pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Pink lights will illuminate the hospital every night of October honoring those who fought breast cancer.

About one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetimes. That’s according to the American Cancer Society.

