Alachua County Public Schools files legal challenge to state rules preventing mask and quarantine requirements

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public Schools is now one of six Florida school districts filing a legal challenge to state rules preventing mask and quarantine requirements.

A judge dismissed the district’s previous lawsuit on procedural grounds.

The state Department of Health replaced its original rule with a new one just a couple of days before a hearing was to be held.

As a result, that case was declared moot.

RELATED STORY: UPDATE: Alachua County School District joins five other school districts petitioning against the Florida DOH’s recent COVID-19 rules

