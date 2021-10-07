Alachua County Public Schools files legal challenge to state rules preventing mask and quarantine requirements

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public Schools is now one of six Florida school districts filing a legal challenge to state rules preventing mask and quarantine requirements.

A judge dismissed the district’s previous lawsuit on procedural grounds.

The state Department of Health replaced its original rule with a new one just a couple of days before a hearing was to be held.

As a result, that case was declared moot.

