Alachua County School board members discuss election re-districting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -It’s been two decades since the last time Alachua County School Board members updated their election district lines. Now, board members have two new plans to pick from with the latest 2020 census data.

Staff’s goal for re-districting includes making districts more compact, contiguous and community-focused. Option one evens out each district’s population, creating compact and familiar districts. Option two is a near-complete restructure of district lines which is a bigger change for voters but also allows for rural and urban representation for each district, plus more diversity among voters.

Board members can also choose to follow the county’s redistricting plan, but that isn’t being recommended.

“In that, the county is just not a valid option right now because of the board member addresses,” said Geographic Information Systems Manager, John Gilreath.

“So really, you know, we’re looking for you all to move forward choosing between one and two. We wanted to show you so you have that background but in reviewing it there are conflicts right off the bat.”

The new lines will apply to the school board election in August 2022 but could change again in an odd-numbered year.

“It would be set in December in 2022. Once the calendar year 2023 started, you’re able to do it,” added Gilreath. “You are only relegated to odd number years at the school board level so you can do this at any time.”

Both plans will be presented to school board members again at their Oct. 19 meeting. The decision is meant to give the board and the public time to consider the two options before the board votes on a single plan.

