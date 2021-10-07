Alachua Pets: Lucky, Chestnut, Artie and Haley

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from alachua county looking for their new loving homes.

First, we have Lucky.

He has been at the shelter for almost a year and is really looking for a home.

He is full of energy but very obedient and loves his friends.

Next is Chestnut.

He is an incredibly handsome dog!

He is always excited but very obedient and knows when to relax.

He loves treats and playing outside.

Last we have some siblings.

This is Artie and Haley.

They came in with some balance issues and hope their future owner is patient with them.

They love to play and run around even if they wobble and fall down sometimes.

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 until 5:30.

If you want to come meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time, they have you covered.

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40.

Cats and kittens are $20.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

They ask anyone interested in these or other adoptables to schedule a visit by emailing ACAS@alachuacounty.us.

