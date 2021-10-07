Bradford County Attorney Brittany Cooper will continue to be held on no bond after being arrested last month

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - The legal case is taking shape against Bradford County Attorney Brittany Cooper.

She was arrested last month after several clients said they paid her for services she never performed.

On Tuesday, Judge George Wright ruled she will continue to be held on no bond.

Meanwhile, prosecutors have narrowed the number of charges against her to eight involving four victims.

Cooper’s next court date has not yet been set.

