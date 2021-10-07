Advertisement

Bradford County Attorney Brittany Cooper will continue to be held on no bond after being arrested last month

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - The legal case is taking shape against Bradford County Attorney Brittany Cooper.

She was arrested last month after several clients said they paid her for services she never performed.

On Tuesday, Judge George Wright ruled she will continue to be held on no bond.

Meanwhile, prosecutors have narrowed the number of charges against her to eight involving four victims.

Cooper’s next court date has not yet been set.

