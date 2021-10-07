Advertisement

The City of Ocala is calling all volunteers to help clean up Greenwood Cemetery

Greenwood Cleanup
Greenwood Cleanup(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:14 PM EDT
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Ocala needs volunteers to help cleanup Greenwood Cemetery.

The clean-up event is set for Saturday, October 16, from 8 a.m. until noon.

Volunteers will help clean headstones, rake leaves, pick up fallen tree limbs and clear out debris.

If you are interested in helping, call Public Works at 352-351-6723.

TRENDING STORY: Advent Health Ocala goes pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

