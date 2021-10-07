The City of Ocala is calling all volunteers to help clean up Greenwood Cemetery

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Ocala needs volunteers to help cleanup Greenwood Cemetery.

The clean-up event is set for Saturday, October 16, from 8 a.m. until noon.

Volunteers will help clean headstones, rake leaves, pick up fallen tree limbs and clear out debris.

If you are interested in helping, call Public Works at 352-351-6723.

