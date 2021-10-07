The City of Ocala is calling all volunteers to help clean up Greenwood Cemetery
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Ocala needs volunteers to help cleanup Greenwood Cemetery.
The clean-up event is set for Saturday, October 16, from 8 a.m. until noon.
Volunteers will help clean headstones, rake leaves, pick up fallen tree limbs and clear out debris.
If you are interested in helping, call Public Works at 352-351-6723.
