Columbia County commissioner’s discussing half-cent sales tax

Columbia County Schools’ Superintendent Lex Carswell sent a letter to Columbia County Commission Chairman Rocky Ford asking for a half-cent sales tax proposal to be placed on the November 2022 ballot.

It would fund school facility construction, renovations, as well as additional security measures.

The plan is to close four elementary schools and send students to two new campuses.

If the tax is passed, it will be in place for 20 years.

District 2 Commissioner Rocky Ford says that “the four schools they’re wanting to tear down, some of them were built in the 50′s and the 60′s. So the schools are pretty old buildings and the maintenance upkeep is getting quite a bit on these two schools. For security reasons, the new schools, you know, it’s hard to do security on these older buildings.”

Lake Shore Hospital Authority

This evening is the first time the County Commission will act as the Lake Shore Hospital Authority Board, thanks to a circuit judge’s order two weeks ago.

Commissioners are tasked with building a budget with the remaining funds from the hospital authority to continue medical services for residents.

I-75/SR47 wastewater project

Lake City council members broke ground on a new I-75 and State Route 47 wastewater-improvement project.

The project features two new lift stations, wastewater force main and gravity main, and natural gas lines to remove septic systems in the area.

The project is meant to increase development near the interstate exit and brings sewers for existing properties.

