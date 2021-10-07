Dixie County commissioners address plans to mitigate neighborhood flooding

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -Dixie county residents may be one step closer to resolving flood issues in their neighborhoods. Residents packed the Dixie County Commission meeting Thursday morning despite the fact that flood concerns were not scheduled to be discussed.

W.C. Mills, a county commissioner, said floods are an issue county-wide and not just in the eastern portion over districts two and three.

“You have to be able to do this in stages as water permits so we don’t flood anyone else out,” added Mills. “And I know you understand that. I don’t want to go up above you and dig out the big lake up there and y’all flooding all over again.”

A solution the county has started working towards is to gradually drill ditches to mitigate sitting waters.

“That’s why we have to do it based on what we think that amount of water is gonna do below to someone else but it’s our plan to do that,” said Mills. “That one right there on 188th in my opinion is just the first step of that whole process going through there.”

There is one ditch that has been dug so far near NE 188th Street in Old Town and the county plans for more.

