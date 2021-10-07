Advertisement

The FBI office in Jacksonville launches a year-long campaign against hate crimes

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The FBI office in Jacksonville is launching a year-long campaign to combat hate crimes. 

The FBI reports the number of reported hate crimes increased 20% last year and many are never reported.  

The Jacksonville office agents hope victims will come forward.

TRENDING STORY: ACPS Superintendent Carlee Simon addresses state Board of Education in defense of district COVID policies

