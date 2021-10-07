The FBI office in Jacksonville launches a year-long campaign against hate crimes

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The FBI office in Jacksonville is launching a year-long campaign to combat hate crimes.

The FBI reports the number of reported hate crimes increased 20% last year and many are never reported.

The Jacksonville office agents hope victims will come forward.

