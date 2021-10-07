Gainesville chiropractor faces felony sexual assault charge
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A chiropractor based in Gainesville is accused of violating a female patient.
In June, the State Department of Health issued a partial restriction following a complaint of sexual misconduct barring 67-year-old John Johnston from treating female patients. A woman complained that Johnston engaged in sexual misconduct during her treatment starting last December.
Police are charging Johnston with first-degree sexual assault. Johnston turned himself in to Union County deputies but was released after paying a $500,000 bond. Johnston is due in court on October 26.
