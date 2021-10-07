Gainesville chiropractor faces felony sexual assault charge

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A chiropractor based in Gainesville is accused of violating a female patient.

In June, the State Department of Health issued a partial restriction following a complaint of sexual misconduct barring 67-year-old John Johnston from treating female patients. A woman complained that Johnston engaged in sexual misconduct during her treatment starting last December.

Police are charging Johnston with first-degree sexual assault. Johnston turned himself in to Union County deputies but was released after paying a $500,000 bond. Johnston is due in court on October 26.

