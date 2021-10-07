Gainesville Regional Airport will resume nonstop flights to and from Miami International Airport after initially being paused due to COVID-19

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Regional Airport resumes nonstop flights to and from the Miami International Airport.

They were paused because of COVID-19.

The nonstop flight is operated by American Airlines and flies daily.

Flights leave the Gainesville Airport at 3:25 pm arriving to Miami at 4:39 pm.

Flights leave the Miami Airport at 1:45 pm arriving in Gainesville at 2:55 pm.

Gainesville Airport CEO says this is an easy and quick way to get to South Florida and beyond including numerous international destinations.

TRENDING STORY: Gainesville police arrests second student connected to consecutive GHS bomb threats

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.