Gainesville’s Harn Museum opens new “Florida Impressions” exhibit

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new exhibit at Gainesville’s Harn Museum celebrates all things Florida.

“Florida Impressions” includes more than 50 paintings highlighting the state’s people, history, and natural beauty.

The exhibit is open now and will remain on view permanently.

It is a small part of the 1,200 works of art donated by Sam and Robbie Vickers.

