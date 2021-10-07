Gainesville’s Harn Museum opens new “Florida Impressions” exhibit

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new exhibit at Gainesville’s Harn Museum celebrates all things Florida.

“Florida Impressions” includes more than 50 paintings highlighting the state’s people, history, and natural beauty.

The exhibit is open now and will remain on view permanently.

It is a small part of the 1,200 works of art donated by Sam and Robbie Vickers.

