Jenkins Elementary School placed on lockdown after weapon found on campus

INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - Jenkins Elementary School was put on lockdown after a BB gun was found in a restroom on Thursday morning.

The school was locked down as Putnam County sheriff’s deputies investigated the situation. Responders determined there was no threat as the gun found was unloaded and inoperable.

Jenkins Elementary School returned to normal operations thereafter.

