Minimum wage rises: Many businesses offering higher compensation due to competition

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Up from $8.65, Florida’s minimum wage now sits at $10 an hour, which is set to increase by one dollar each year until it hits $15 an hour on September 30, 2026.

For business owner Julia Brensel, this change comes as she just opened her new store Kavagator Coffee Shop located in downtown Gainesville next to Bo Diddley Plaza. She said she’s pleased to hear of the increase as she already pays her baristas 15 dollars an hour plus tips.

“I believe that people who work for you need to be happy and that they are justly compensated and that will keep them more motivated and loyal and happy at the place of employment and ultimately everyone will win,” said Brensel.

After leaving her minimum wage job, barista Leighton Burton said she feels like a weight has been lifted off of her shoulders now receiving 15 dollars an hour.

“More than anything, I think I’m just extremely thankful for the fact that I no longer have to worry if I have enough money if something were to happen to me or my family would I be able to pay for it because the answer is yes,” said Burton.

Setting a higher compensation rate is a trend greater Gainesville Chambers VP of Economic Development, Staci Bertrand, said can be found across North Central Florida as businesses are competing to hire employees during the pandemic.

“The organic nature of minimum wage rising is causing people to go back to work and is incentivizing them to go back to work,” said Bertrand. “We’re seeing younger employees get into the economy as well and so this is how we’re seeing that major effect.”

