“Monitor their cell phones”: Nearby resident speaks out after three Eastside High bomb threat arrests

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents who live near the schools, students, parents and law enforcement are tired of the fake threats. Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested three more students in connection with the series of high school bomb threats. The teens are accused of calling in threats to Eastside High School.

“If you do something and you get away with it the first time, you’re going to do it again and do it again,” neighbor Jacqueline Lester said.

ASO arrested Ta’nasia Robinson, Demarcus Payton and Reginald Copeland, all 16 or younger, in connection to four of the threats at Eastside High School.

They don’t think they are connected.

“Detectives obviously have been practiced at what to gather and how to get that quickly and they were able to make contact with him,” ASO spokesperson Art Forgey said.

TV20 was there when Copeland, who doesn’t go to Eastside but is enrolled in E-school, was being escorted in handcuffs by deputies.

Eight different teens have been arrested so far and one is facing adult charges.

“I would like them to stop them at the gate and take all their cell phones,” Lester added.

Jacqueline Lester lives directly across the street from Eastside and she said when the threats began she was never worried, as she figured it was kids playing a prank. She said now that it’s lasted this long, she has some advice for parents.

“Monitor their cell phones,” Lester said.

The students have been charged for using two-way communication devices to commit a felony.

“If you monitor their phone activities you should be able to know if they’re involved,” Lester added.

Deputies hope the next arrest is made in connection to two threats at Buchholz High School.

“The sheriff remains committed to solving all of these and making an example out of folks that think it’s funny and want to do this,” Forgey added.

“They may do it again but hopefully they won’t do it again,” Lester said.

Deputies are not sure if the teens will receive adult charges but it is a possibility. They are still investigating every threat to see if any more arrests are to be made.

